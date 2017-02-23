Norwegian Air to offer international flights from Bradley, Stewart

Norwegian Air International will begin offering 10 new international routes to Europe from three U.S. airports, including Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn. and Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, N.Y.

Flights from Bradley will fly to Edinburgh, while the airline will offer trips from Stewart International to Dublin, Shannon, Belfast and Edinburgh. The Dublin-based airline will also launch routes from T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, R.I.

At Stewart International, Norwegian Air’s new routes will create 230 jobs, $13 million in total wages and generate $36 million in economic activity, according to New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.



“This exciting partnership will create new economic opportunities for Stewart Airport and the surrounding region and demonstrates the success of our efforts to transform airports across New York into 21st century hubs of commercial activity,” Cuomo said. “With strategic investments in New York airports, we attract new jobs, businesses and opportunities and help grow local economies for generations to come.”



Norwegian Air will also open a base of operations at Stewart for pilots and crew and will station Boeing 737-MAX aircraft at the airport.

Flights to Edinburgh are scheduled to begin in June and to the other destinations in July. Beginning on Feb. 23, one-way tickets for the first 10,000 seats were priced at $65 per person, after which one-way fares begin at $99. Norwegian Air will operate all flights with a new single-aisle airplane, the Boeing 737 Max.

Norwegian Air is a subsidiary of Norwegian Air Shuttle, based in Fornebu, Norway. The move follows last October’s announcement that Aer Lingus was starting nonstop flights from Bradley to Dublin.



“With the addition of these flights, travelers flying internationally for business or pleasure have even more convenient travel options in the Greater Hartford region,” Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy said. “Bradley International Airport is recognized by many as being faster and less stressful than other nearby airports – and with the addition of new flights to Europe, as well as new destinations around the country, that reputation only improves.”

Staff writer Kevin Zimmerman contributed to this report.

Print