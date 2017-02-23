JetSmarter to launch first FBO lounge at Westchester County Airport

JetSmarter, a Fort Lauderdale-based mobile marketplace for private jets, will unveil the first JetSmarter-branded lounge at Westchester County Airport this spring.

Image courtesy JetSmarter

“New York is our most important hub so it made the most sense to launch our first lounge in Westchester,” said Ronn Torossian, chief marketing officer of JetSmarter. “We fly hundreds of private planes monthly to and from New York, so we wanted to make sure our members have the most luxe and upscale experience with JetSmarter at this essential location.”

The lounge, which is the result of a partnership with FBO owner and operator Ross Aviation, will provide JetSmarter members with an added experience as they travel in and out of the region.

“This luxurious space will offer our members the opportunity to relax once they arrive or land before heading to their next destination of choice,” said Sergey Petrossov, founder and CEO of JetSmarter. “Additional perks of the FBO include parking for members and ramp-side car pickup, along with privacy on the west side of the airport, away from the commercial terminals.”

JetSmarter uses a smartphone application that allows customers to book custom charters and unused seats across thousands of flights. Memberships cost $15,000 annually and average flight costs depend on origin and destination, the model of the jet and duration of flight. All domestic flights under 3 hours are free.

For more information, visit JetSmarter.com.



