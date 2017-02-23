Design Within Reach to open Westport retail store

Design Within Reach, the Stamford-headquartered furniture retailer, is opening a store in the former U.S. Post Office at 154 Post Road East in Westport.

The company previously operated a retail unit on Westport’s Elm Street, but the company decided the space was too small for its needs. The new DWR Westport Studio will occupy a nearly 10,000-square-foot, two-floor space that was built in 1935 as a project of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal program. Greenwich-based James Ritman and Nick Marona of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented DWR in the acquisition of the space.

“We’re so excited to be back in Westport,” says John Edelman, the company’s CEO. “This town has a vibrant design community and consumers who are passionate about design. We’re looking forward to engaging with them in a new space that provides three times as much modern design as before.”

