Malloy issues ‘suggested protocols’ to law enforcement on federal immigration laws

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is advising law enforcement officers within Connecticut that they do not need to cooperate with Trump Administration policies on the questioning and arrest of illegal immigrants.

In a statement issued by his office, the governor joined with the commissioners of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, the Department of Correction and the State Department of Education to offer “suggested protocols to help these jurisdictions inform local decision making and communication efforts with families in their respective communities.” These protocols stated that local law enforcement officers “should not take action that is solely to enforce federal immigration law,” adding that the federal government cannot require states to “investigate and enforce actions that have no nexus to the enforcement of Connecticut law or local ordinances.”

Furthermore, the governor and the commissioners stated that detainer requests issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are not warrants or orders, and local law enforcement officers should not provide ICE agents with access to individuals in police custody. If ICE agents come to a school seeking information or access to a student, the agent is to be directed to the superintendent’s office.

“Putting all opinions about this presidential executive order aside, its enforcement is going to have a local impact, especially given the constrained resources and financial impact this will have on state and municipal budgets, which we already know are stretched to their limits, in addition to giving rise to serious concerns in affected communities,” Malloy said. “Above all, we are obligated to protect the rights afforded to all our residents and ensure that students attend safe, welcoming schools. The best approach for local communities is to have a plan in place so that everyone in our state, including young students, are supported respectfully and fairly under the laws of our state and our nation.”

