Seminar to address non-financial retirement shocks

It’s not enough to save money and control expenses, when unanticipated events can derail the best of financial plans.

You have to think about life events that can’t be planned for, said Max Gaujean of Brown, Gruttadaro, Gaujean, Prato & Sastow, a health care law firm in White Plains that is sponsoring a seminar with Morgan Stanley.

The seminar, “Protecting Against Non-Financial Retirement Shocks,” will offer financial and legal advice to professionals looking for ways to cope with challenges such as health care costs, longevity, widowhood and chronic illness care.

The seminar will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on March 1 at Morgan Stanley’s conference center, 2000 Westchester Ave., Purchase.

People can register for the free event by contacting Sharon Masse at Sharon.masse@ms.com or 914-225-5526.

