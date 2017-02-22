Hudson Valley Economic Development to host EDs and MEDs Summit

The Hudson Valley Economic Development Corp. will host its second annual Hudson Valley EDs & MEDs Summit: Room to Grow on March 14 at the student center at Marist College in Poughkeepsie.

The event will feature a panel of leaders and experts from regional colleges and universities, health care organizations, home health care agencies and related industries. The panel will discuss challenges and opportunities surrounding the growth of higher education and health care – known as “eds and meds”– in the Hudson Valley.



The event will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. in The Nelly Goletti Theatre on the campus.

For more information, or sponsorship opportunities contact Sara Borys at 845-220-2244 or sborys@hvedc.com.

A list of panelists and sponsors can be found on the summit’s event page.

