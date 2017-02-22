Greenwich’s Brynwood Partners sells Lightlife Foods for $140M to Canadian company

Greenwich-based private equity firm Brynwood Partners VI LP has signed a definitive agreement to sell Lightlife Foods Inc. to Maple Leaf Foods Inc. for $140 million. The transaction, expected to close in March, is subject to customary U.S. regulatory review.

Lightlife, founded in 1979 and based in Braintree, Mass., is a manufacturer and marketer in the alternative protein category whose product line includes soy-based hot dogs, burgers and sausage. The company, which employs about 100 people, was acquired by Brynwood from ConAgra Foods in 2013.

Maple Leaf Foods is a major Canadian consumer packaged meats company headquartered in Toronto.

Print