Jill Biden elected chair of Save the Children

Save the Children, the Fairfield-based global humanitarian organization, has announced that Jill Biden, the wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, has been elected chair of the board of trustees in the U.S.

Jill Biden speaks with students during her visit with Save the Children at Linden Elementary School in Tennessee on Feb. 15. Photo by Shawn Millsaps.

She will succeed former Xerox CEO Anne Mulcahy, who served as chair beginning in 2010.

While serving as second lady, Biden continued to teach as a full-time English professor at Northern Virginia Community College.

“I am very honored to join Save the Children, an organization whose mission so closely aligns with my life’s work – ensuring children have a strong start in life, an opportunity to learn and protection from harm,” Biden said. “I’ve seen firsthand the inspiring ways Save the Children staff, here in the U.S. and around the world, are going above and beyond to help transform children’s futures.”

