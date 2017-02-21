WCA to host ‘Report from Washington’ event

The Westchester County Association will host a roundtable discussion featuring a trio of U.S. representatives on March 6 titled “Report from Washington.” To be held at the Doubletree Hotel in Tarrytown from 8 to 10 a.m., the breakfast event will feature a discussion with Reps. Nita Lowey, Eliot Engel and Sean Patrick Maloney.

Participants will discuss issues that are before Congress and what those issues mean for Westchester County. Among the topics, the conversation will focus on the Affordable Care Act, the Trump administration’s infrastructure spending pledge, immigration and tax policies.

“As Westchester is on the cusp of major economic success, especially as we embrace smart growth and gigabit-speed internet, we want to know how we will be impacted, and what our representatives forecast for the next session of Congress,” said William M. Mooney Jr., president and CEO of the WCA. “To be able to hear what they have to say and for us to share our views and ask how what happens in Washington will affect Westchester presents an enormous opportunity.”

The event will be moderated by Alex Silverman of WCBS News 88.

To register for the event, visit westchester.org. Tickets are $75 for WCA members and young professionals and $90 for nonmembers.

In anticipation of the event, the WCA invites the public to participate in a survey that aims to gauge public opinion on a number of issues.

“We encourage as many people as possible to take the survey so that we can provide our representatives with some feedback from the public as a basis for the discussion,” said Amy Allen, vice president of WCA.

Print