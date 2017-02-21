Praxair inks deal to supply carbon monoxide, oxygen and nitrogen in Gulf Coast

Danbury-based industrial gas company Praxair Inc. has signed a 15-year agreement to supply Celanese Corp. with carbon monoxide, oxygen and nitrogen in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Praxair will deliver high-purity carbon monoxide to Celanese, headquartered in Dallas, from a new carbon monoxide and hydrogen plant that will be built, owned and operated by Praxair. The company will also expand its extensive hydrogen pipeline network to enable the supply of 80 million cubic feet per day of co-produced hydrogen to meet the requirements of other new customers along the U.S. Gulf Coast. Additionally, Praxair will build a new air separation unit on its nitrogen and oxygen pipeline network that will provide the industrial gases required by Celanese.

The estimated cost of the construction and expansion projects is $300 million; the new facilities and pipeline assets are slated to begin operations in 2020.

