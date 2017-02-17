Greenwich Hospital obstetrician recognized

Romelle J. Maloney, an obstetrician at Greenwich Hospital and Northeast Medical Group – both part of Yale-New Haven Health System – was among 11 female professionals honored with a BRAVA Award from the YWCA Greenwich at a ceremony held Feb. 10.

Established in 1977, the YWCA Greenwich BRAVA Awards recognize women achievers who have excelled in their professional careers and volunteer their time to help others. As a member of the board of directors for the Fairfield County American Heart Association, Maloney helped the Connecticut American Heart Association to establish CPR as a required course in Connecticut high schools. She is now focusing on bringing healthier options to vending machines at schools and corporations. She is also an advocate against bullying and is organizing and moderating a full-day seminar to teach youth how to combat bullying, both in classrooms and online.

Maloney is a member of the Mavis and Ephraim Hawthorne Golden Krust Bakery Foundation board and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, both of which provide college scholarships. She also mentors at-risk women through the sorority’s youth enrichment program, ASCEND (Achievement, Self-awareness, Communication, Engagement, Networking and Development Skills).

