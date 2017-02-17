Cartus appoints Wiggetman as director

Danbury-based Cartus Corp., a global relocation services provider, has named Michelle Wiggetman as director, strategic business solutions. Wiggetman joins Cartus with more than 25 years experience in relocation management services. Her new responsibilities include new business development in the northeast region of the country. She’ll be based in Danbury.

She is a member of the Employee Relocation Council and the New England Relocation Association and is active with the Forum for Expatriate Management.

