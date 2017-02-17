Job shift for Belsky at Greenwich firm

Michael D. Belsky has been named senior adviser at Greenwich Investment Management, an investment firm in Stamford. He had been managing director of fixed income. The move came after Belsky was appointed executive director for the Center for Municipal Finance at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy located in the Windy City.

While fulfilling his responsibilities in Chicago, Belsky will maintain close contact with GIM’s investment team to provide advice and insight on developments he observes in municipal finance. Belsky, a 30-year veteran of municipal bond business, joined GIM in 2013, having previously worked as an investment banker and analyst at multiple financial firms. He also served twice as mayor of Highland Park, Illinois, between 1995 and 2011.

