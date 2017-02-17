Ulster Savings Bank announced the selection of Hadi Salavitabar as chairman of its board of trustees. He has served on the board for 12 years.
Salavitabar is the executive-in-residence for the provost’s office at the University at Albany of the State University of New York. He served for 31 years at SUNY New Paltz and was the founding dean of its School of Business. From July 2013 to September 2015, he was provost and vice president for academic affairs at The College of Saint Rose in Albany.
Ulster Savings Bank is headquartered in Kingston and operates 14 branches. It has assets of $796 million.
New chairman for Ulster Savings Bank’s board
February 17, 2017
