Westmed adds to its staff

Westmed Medical Group has announced that two more physicians have joined the more than 350 doctors already on its multispecialty team.

Evan Morton, a board-certified radiologist, joins Westmed’s office at Ridge Hill. Morton was a diagnostic radiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital, where he served as section chief of women’s imaging for four years. He is a member of the American College of Radiology and the Radiologic Society of North America.

Morton received his bachelor of science degree in biology magna cum laude from SUNY Albany and his medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine. His residency was at Lenox Hill Hospital, where he was named chief resident.

Diana Goldenberg, who is board certified in both rheumatology and internal medicine, joins Westmed’s New Rochelle office at 171 Huguenot St., as a rheumatologist. She received a bachelor of science degree with honors in nutritional science from Cornell University and her medical degree and a master’s degree in public health from Tufts University School of Medicine.

Goldenberg completed her internship and residency in internal medicine at New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center. She then completed a fellowship in rheumatology and a rheumatology clinical research fellowship at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

