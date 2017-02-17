Dutchess Tourism adds board members

Dutchess Tourism Inc. has announced new board members and officers elected at its annual meeting on Jan. 19. Serving three-year terms are J’aime Bonura of Bonura Hospitality, Mike Cobb of Crown Maple at Madava Farms, Colleen Cruikshank of the Northern Dutchess Hospital Foundation, Elaine Hayes of the Mount Gulian Historic Site, Debra Pemstein of Bard College, Andrea Reynolds of the Dyson Foundation and Barbara Malley.

Board chair is Denise Doring VanBuren from Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp., and Judy D’Alessandro from the Hyatt House in Fishkill is vice chair. Secretary is Colleen Cruikshank from Northern Dutchess Hospital. Angela LoBianco-Barone from the Hyde Park Brewing Co. is serving as treasurer.

Dutchess Tourism operates 18 information centers in Dutchess County. It reports that more than 4.5 million people visit the county annually and spend a cumulative average of $528 million on lodging, food, shopping and area attractions.

