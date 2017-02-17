A list of energy companies was published in the Monday, Feb. 20 issues of the Fairfield and Westchester County Business Journals. The lists contain a sampling of energy companies that are located within Westchester and Fairfield counties and the surrounding region. Click the links below to download a copy of these lists: Energy companies – Fairfield Energy companies – Westchester…
Weekly List, Feb. 20: Energy Companies
By Danielle RendaFebruary 17, 2017 No Comment
About the author
Related Articles
-
-
Weekly List, Feb. 6: Colleges and UniversitiesFebruary 2, 2017
-
Q4 sales down in Fairfield County’s residential marketJanuary 27, 2017
-
Crowdfunding takes aim at commercial real estateJanuary 27, 2017
SPOTLIGHT
Twining Properties gets go-ahead for Echo Bay project planningFebruary 10, 2017
The New Rochelle City Council approved a new agreement with Twining Properties LLC on Feb. 7 to develop 12.5 acres of city property at Echo Bay. Twining, based in New York City, has proposed a $300 millionRead more ...
-
434-unit project planned for White Plains ‘restaurant row’February 8, 2017
A proposal by a Phoenix-based real estate developmentRead more ...
-
Hwang: Human toll too great to add casinosFebruary 8, 2017
State Sen. Tony Hwang can be an expansive speaker about nearly anyRead more ...
-
From VCRs to digital files, CMI delivers the dubbing – and moreFebruary 8, 2017
For the average airline passenger on a transcontinental orRead more ...
-
Westchester IDA backs Ossining apartment projectsFebruary 3, 2017
Abandoned industrial buildings, a dormant construction site, a vacantRead more ...
-
Regeneron talent search recognizes nation’s budding scientistsFebruary 2, 2017
A machine learning tool that can detect small-cell lung cancer.Read more ...
-
Bridgeport’s Cherry Street Lofts project readied for constructionFebruary 2, 2017
The repurposing of rundown industrial properties into mixed-usedRead more ...
-
Apartments planned on North Avenue near Iona CollegeFebruary 2, 2017
New Rochelle developer Robert C. Young sees North Avenue near IonaRead more ...
-
Great Harvest Bread Co. taking aim at PaneraFebruary 2, 2017
Great Harvest Bread Co. may not be a name familiar to many areaRead more ...
-
PepsiCo planning R&D expansion, renovations in Mount PleasantFebruary 2, 2017
PepsiCo Inc. plans to erect a new three-story building at its GlobalRead more ...
-
COWI North America moves regional offices to BridgeportJanuary 30, 2017
COWI North America, a bridge, tunnel and marine engineeringRead more ...
-
Fire burns through industrial building in Yonkers Carpet Mills Arts DistrictJanuary 30, 2017
A fire at the massive warehouse building in the Yonkers Carpet MillsRead more ...
-
Westchester Medical Center to use Philips’ genomics for personalized careJanuary 27, 2017
Westchester Medical Center will use genomic technology from the DutchRead more ...