Legal Records – Week of Feb. 20

Twining Properties gets go-ahead for Echo Bay project planningFebruary 10, 2017
The New Rochelle City Council approved a new agreement with Twining Properties LLC on Feb. 7 to develop 12.5 acres of city property at Echo Bay. Twining, based in New York City, has proposed a $300 millionRead more ...