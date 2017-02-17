Two new members join WLS board

Two new members have joined the Westchester Library System (WLS) board of directors. Susan Morduch of Ardsley is the District VI representative covering Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Greenburgh, Hastings-on-Hudson and Irvington. Karen Zevin of Croton-on-Hudson is the District I representative covering Croton-on-Hudson, Montrose and Yorktown. Each will serve a five-year term.

Morduch is a licensed psychologist in private practice and at CHE Senior Psychological Services in Croton-on-Hudson, where she conducts psychotherapy sessions with geriatric residents and consults with professional staff. Previously she worked with the Ardsley Public Library for more than five years.

Zevin is a market researcher, analyst and project manager. Her nonprofit experience includes nine years as an elected school board trustee, leadership roles in regional school advocacy associations, treasurer of the Croton Free Library and involvement with the village of Croton financial sustainability committee.

“We are pleased to have these talented and experienced individuals join our board and look forward to their active participation,” said Terry Kirchner, Westchester Library System executive director. “Their diverse knowledge and extensive community engagement will bring new insight to the Westchester Library System.”

In addition, the WLS board re-elected the following officers for 2017: Catherine Draper of Pelham as president, Mary Amato of Yonkers as vice-president, Sean Ryan of Armonk as secretary and Edris Scherer of North Castle as treasurer.

