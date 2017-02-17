Watts joins Midhudson Regional Hospital

Mark C. Watts, a neurosurgeon with more than 25 years of experience, has joined MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, a member of the 1,900-bed Westchester Medical Center Health Network headquartered in Valhalla. Watts specializes in caring for the brain and spine. He is certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery.

Watts had been chief of surgical services and medical director of preoperative services at Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver. He was president of the Colorado Medical Board from 2011 to 2015. Previously, he was chief of pediatric neurosurgery and director of geriatric neurosurgery at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

Watts said, “I’m eager to collaborate with my new colleagues as we vigorously advance the level of neurosurgical care available locally in the Hudson Valley.”

Watts earned his bachelor’s degree in molecular biophysics and biochemistry at Yale and his medical degree from the Stanford University School of Medicine.

