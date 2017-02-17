Neeck named partner at Strategies for Wealth

Strategies for Wealth, a financial services firm with locations in Rye Brook, Manhattan and Long Island, has named Jeffrey M. Neeck as a partner. Neeck, a Chappaqua resident, has been with the organization since 1997. He has served as local president of the Society of Financial Service Professionals and the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors.

Josh Becker, senior partner at Strategies for Wealth, said, “Jeff has shown true leadership in growing our firm, as well as a devout interest in the success and well-being of our associates and staff.”

