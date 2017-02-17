Western Connecticut Medical Group rolls out telehealth service

Western Connecticut Medical Group is now providing off-hours access to primary care by video chat and telephone.

The new WCMG-NOW Telehealth service is available to patients on computer and mobile devices from 5 to 10 p.m. during the week and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. The health care providers interacting with patients via WCMG-Telehealth will be able to diagnose and treat non-emergency patients and prescribe applicable medications.

WCMG – which includes hospitals in Danbury, Norwalk and New Milford – is also introducing Night Nurse Service, a free service for patients to call after office hours and speak with a nurse trained in telephone triage.

The new services are financed by a $250,000 donation from John R. Patrick, a former IBM executive who pioneered internet technology, and his wife Joanne, a retired nurse.

