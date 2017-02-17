New Rochelle launches ‘Ideally Yours’ website

In connection with the city’s ongoing redevelopment initiative, New Rochelle unveiled a new website and video reflecting its “Ideally Yours” brand.

The website, ideallynewrochelle.com, showcases New Rochelle’s neighborhoods, parks, schools and libraries, along with the city’s business-welcoming programs and initiatives.



The website was funded by the New Rochelle Industrial Development Agency.



“Promoting and encouraging economic development and job growth in New Rochelle is core to the mission of the New Rochelle IDA,” said IDA Executive Director Ayanna Wayner. “This website highlights the significant prospects for investment in the city and will embolden local business to expand, attract new businesses and ultimately create new job opportunities for our residents.”

The redevelopment plan is expected to attract more than $4 billion in new investment in the coming years. The initiative’s total planned build-out extends to more than 12 million square feet of new construction, including up to 2.4 million square feet of office space, 1 million square feet of retail, 6,370 housing units and 1,200 hotel rooms.

