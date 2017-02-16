A.S.A.P. Mortgage Corp. opens Croton-on-Hudson office

A.S.A.P. Mortgage Corp. marked the opening of its fourth branch location in Westchester County at 125 Grand St. in Croton-on-Hudson with an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 10.

Irene Amato, owner of A.S.A.P. Mortgage Corp., with Westchester County Executive Chief of Staff George Oros at the opening of the mortgage brokerage’s office in Croton-on-Hudson.

The branch is managed by Nancy Meserole, a seven-year employee of A.S.A.P. Mortgage, a 16-year-old firm that is owned and operated by Irene Amato.

“We are bringing boutique mortgage shopping into the heart of the historic village of Croton-on-Hudson,” Amato said in a press release. “Consumers crave old-fashion customer service and reliability when shopping for one of the largest investments of a lifetime.”

Amato began her career in the mortgage industry in 1996. The company she founded five years later is licensed in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Florida and serves as mortgage broker to real estate professionals, builders, and individual homebuyers.

A.S.A.P. Mortgage Corp. has two offices in Cortlandt Manor and one in Yonkers.

