Stamford Town Center introduces mobile payments for parking

Stamford Town Center now allows visitors to pay for parking by using Parkmobile’s app for iPhone, Android, Windows or by calling the toll-free number on green meter stickers. All told, 2,352 spaces across levels 2, 3, 6, 8 and 9 will be accessible by Parkmobile.

Customers first must register by downloading the mobile app in their phone’s app store or online at parkmobile.com. After setting up their account, customers can immediately start using the system with their registered mobile phone. Mobile app users may also choose to receive alerts and reminders 15 minutes prior to their parking session expiring, and can extend their time remotely without returning to the meter. Printable receipts are also available.

Town Center management said all existing forms of payment will continue to be valid.

Atlanta-based Parkmobile is available in over 2,000 locations, including 36 of the top 100 cities in the U.S. More than 5 million people use Parkmobile’s services over 30 million times per year, according to the company.

Print