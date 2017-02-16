WEDC hosts regional InnovateHer competition for entrepreneurs

The Women’s Enterprise Development Center Inc. is accepting applications from Hudson Valley entrepreneurs who wish to to take part in the annual InnovateHer competition.

Sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration, the contest aims to identify business owners who create a product or service that has a measurable impact on the lives of women and families, has the potential for commercialization and fills a need in the marketplace.

Winners of local competitions will advance to the semi-final round. From there, 10 finalists will be chosen to attend the National InnovateHER: Innovating for Women Business Challenge in Washington, D.C., in mid-2017. Finalists will have the opportunity to pitch their products to a panel of judges and compete for a total of $70,000 in prizes.

To enter, email a business plan that includes two years of financial projections to Sylvia Herzog at sherzog@wedcbiz.org no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 24.

For more information on the SBA InnovateHer 2017 Challenge visit challenge.gov.

