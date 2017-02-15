Spirits importer will relocate to 10 Bank St. in White Plains

Sidney Frank Importing Co. Inc., the U.S. importer of the German spirits brand Jagermeister, will relocate its headquarters from New Rochelle to 10 Bank St. in downtown White Plains, where it has signed a long-term lease for a full floor of nearly 30,000 square feet. The office move is targeted for June.

The lease deal was announced by Empire State Realty Trust Inc. in Manhattan, the owner and manager of 10 Bank St. The 45-year-old import company now is headquartered at 20 Cedar St. in New Rochelle, where it has approximately 180 full-time employees, according to its website.

The company in 2015 was acquired by Mast-Jagermeister SE, the privately owned German manufacturer of its namesake spirits brand and other alcoholic beverages, and operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of the German company in the largest international market for its Jagermeister liqueur.

Empire State Realty Trust’s 10 Bank St., is an approximately 229,000-square-foot, 12-story office tower within walking distance of the White Plains Transportation Center.

“This upper floor availability at 10 Bank Street provided Sidney Frank with a unique opportunity to house its operations on a single, efficient floor plate, with an abundance of natural light and expansive corner views, and easy access to mass transit,” said Jeffrey H. Newman, senior vice president of ESRT, in the deal announcement. “We are thrilled to welcome Sidney Frank to our portfolio.”

Jay Hruska and Skip Lane of Cushman & Wakefield represented Sidney Frank in the lease negotiations. Newman represented the landlord, along with Kimberly Zaccagnino, Empire State Realty Trust senior leasing associate, and leasing associate Tara Long.

