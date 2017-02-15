The Westchester in White Plains ups its game with new restaurants

Simon Property Group announced a collection of restaurants that are set to open in a few months at The Westchester in downtown White Plains.

The new Savor Westchester. Photo by Aleesia Forni

Whitmans New York, Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque, Juice Generation, Tomato & Co. and Bluestone Lane will each take up residence at the mall’s new Savor Westchester dining area when it opens in April. Hai Street Kitchen, an urban Japanese-casual concept, will open this summer.



“The Westchester will now feature the first-class dining destination that its loyal shoppers have requested,’’ said Paula Kelliher, director of marketing for The Westchester. “Each of these new eateries will bring their unique brand – from healthy to hearty – to a spectacular dining experience that will draw foodies as well as shoppers from across the region.”



The mall unveiled a children’s play area and a technology lounge on its fourth floor on Dec. 1 as the first phase of the 890,000-square-foot shopping center’s Savor Westchester dining area. The new sections are part of the multimillion-dollar renovation the 12-acre, four-level mall has undergone in the last year.

Other enhancements include modernized elevators and lobbies, all new facades on major mall entrances and new landscaping and flooring.

“We believe Savor Westchester will help fill a major dining void in White Plains. It will appeal to the downtown daytime population, the surrounding communities and our guests who have been shopping the mall for over two decades.” said Meghann Martindale, Simon’s director of leasing.

