Fairfield chiropractor accused of Medicaid fraud

Bradley Weinstein, a Fairfield-based chiropractor, was arrested by inspectors from the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney on charges of fraudulent Medicaid billing and witness tampering.

The state accused Weinstein of submitting 24 fraudulent claims between October 2012 and February 2013 for services that never occurred, resulting in the collection of approximately $1,960 from the program. In February 2016, Weinstein reportedly learned that he was being investigated and twice contacted the father of three of his juvenile patients with the request that he not meet with investigators or answer their questions.

Weinstein was released on $25,000 non-surety bond and will be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on Friday.

