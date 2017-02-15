Norwalk, Brookfield, Shelton receive state grants for brownfields remediation

Norwalk, Brookfield and Shelton are among 14 towns and cities receiving state grants to assess, remediate and revitalize brownfields. Together the 14 projects, comprising 424 acres of redevelopment, are receiving $6.9 million: $5.6 million for the remediation and redevelopment of five properties totaling 32 acres, and $1.3 million for assessments that will be completed for the future revitalization of eight properties, covering a total of 392 acres.

Catherine Smith

All of the grants were awarded through the Department of Economic and Community Development. “Through the governor’s leadership, we have invested in 2,240 acres of land across the state over the last six years and will continue to work with our cities and towns to help redevelop these dormant properties,” DECD Commissioner Catherine Smith said. “For every dollar the state invests, $5.55 have been or will be invested by nonstate partners.”

The Norwalk Redevelopment Agency has received a $2 million grant to remediate 2.2-acre Ryan Park. The park has been closed since contamination was discovered that was not addressed when it was built on former industrial land. Brookfield has received a $145,000 grant for investigation of 20 Station Road, while Shelton got $200,000 grant for investigation of 267 Canal St.

Other municipalities receiving funds are Hamden, Hartford, New Haven, Sprague, Ashford/Willington, Berlin, Haddam, Middletown, Stonington and Waterbury.

