U.S. Senate confirms McMahon as SBA chief

The U.S. Senate approved the nomination of Linda McMahon to become the administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Unlike other Senate votes on President Trump’s more contentious cabinet picks, McMahon’s nomination passed in a lopsided 81-19 vote, with many Democrats crossing the aisle to support the former World Wrestling Entertainment chief executive. Among those supporting her candidacy were Connecticut’s Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, who were challenged by McMahon in the 2010 and 2012 Senate races, respectively.

Following the vote, Blumenthal said: “I am hopeful that under Linda McMahon’s leadership, the SBA will ignite increased support for small businesses, which are the economic backbone and pre-eminent job creators in Connecticut and nationally. As a Connecticut businesswoman and entrepreneur, Linda McMahon knows that small businesses are our country’s most vibrant and vital job creators. The SBA plays an integral role in supporting small businesses, especially those in minority communities, by providing access to capital and connecting them with knowledgeable and experienced professionals whose expertise and experience can help them thrive.”

