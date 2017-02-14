Poughkeepsie property manager sentenced to prison

The property manager of a Poughkeepsie public housing project was sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing federal funds.

Carl Immich, 54, of Rhinebeck, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court, White Plains, to theft of government funds and property.

District Judge Cathy Seibel also ordered him on Feb. 13 to repay $150,001.

Immich owned a company that managed Harriet Tubman Terrace Apartments. From 2010 to 2015 he used about $150,000 in Section 8 housing subsidy funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for personal expenses, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.

He used the money to dine out, travel, renovate his house and play golf. He diverted the money with credit cards and checks on the Harriet Tubman Terrace accounts and paychecks for himself and his daughter for work they did not do.

The HUD Office of Inspector General assisted in the investigation.

