Poughkeepsie property manager sentenced to prison

By Bill Heltzel

No Comment

The property manager of a Poughkeepsie public housing project was sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing federal funds.

Carl Immich, 54, of Rhinebeck, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court, White Plains, to theft of government funds and property.

District Judge Cathy Seibel also ordered him on Feb. 13 to repay $150,001.

Immich owned a company that managed Harriet Tubman Terrace Apartments. From 2010 to 2015 he used about $150,000 in Section 8 housing subsidy funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for personal expenses, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.

He used the money to dine out, travel, renovate his house and play golf. He diverted the money with credit cards and checks on the Harriet Tubman Terrace accounts and paychecks for himself and his daughter for work they did not do.

The HUD Office of Inspector General assisted in the investigation.

Print

About the author

Bill Heltzel
Bill Heltzel has covered criminal justice, courts, government and sports – as a beat reporter and investigative reporter – for daily newspapers in Florida, Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He worked for Bloomberg LP in training and sales. He joined The Business Journal in 2016.

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (required)

SPOTLIGHT
VIDEOS
Newsletter
Newsletter