Norwalk offers free HIV tests for Valentine’s Day

The Norwalk Health Department is offering residents a somewhat unique Valentine’s Day gift: free HIV testing.

Under the banner of “This Valentine’s Day, Show Your Love and Share Your Status,” the department is waiving its $10 fee and its requirement for pre-scheduled appointments in favor of gratis walk-in testing between 10 a.m. and noon and between 2 and 4 p.m. at the department’s offices on 137 East Avenue.

“At this time of year when everyone is thinking about the people they love and the people they’re in relationships with, it’s a great time to promote this and encourage people to be open and honest about their status and sexual health,” said Theresa Argondezzi, a health educator with the Norwalk Health Department, in an interview with The Hour. “Show your love for the person in your life, and know your status and share that with them.”

Argondezzi added that as of 2015, there were a total of 335 confirmed cases of Norwalk residents with HIV.

