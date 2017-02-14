Legal Services of the Hudson Valley opens 9th office in Monticello

Legal Services of the Hudson Valley has opened an office in Sullivan County where homelessness has been an issue.

Last year, Legal Services handled more than 550 cases for Sullivan residents and almost half focused on preventing homelessness.

Until now, those cases were handled by staff 40 miles away in Newburgh, Kingston or Poughkeepsie, according to a news release from Barbara Finkelstein, CEO of the White Plains-based organization.

The new office is at 17 Hamilton Ave., Monticello, and is housed with Catholic Charities and Sullivan County Supportive Services.

The organization provides free legal services on noncriminal issues to people who cannot afford representation. Homelessness and domestic violence issues account for 70 percent of its caseload.

Legal Services says that counseling low-income residents on foreclosures, mortgage modification and eviction strategies reduces homelessness, stabilizes communities and keeps families in their homes. By helping people protect and build their assets, families can break the cycle of poverty.

Legal Services also takes on legal issues where other basic human needs are at stake, such as disabilities, children’s law, elder law, health care and consumer fraud. Last year it handled more than 15,500 cases.

The $16 million nonprofit organization employs 136 people, including more than a hundred lawyers and paralegals.

The new office is Legal Services’ ninth in the seven-county region, including headquarters in White Plains and locations in Mount Vernon, Peekskill, Spring Valley and Yonkers.

