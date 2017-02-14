Good Choice Kitchen opens in downtown Ossining

Good Choice Kitchen, the brick-and-mortar expansion of Laurie Gershgorn’s personal chef offerings, opened its doors in downtown Ossining this week.

The organic farm-to-table eatery, which seats around 36, takes up residence in a newly constructed building at 147 Main St. Good Choice Kitchen offers patrons eat-in prepared foods, juices and grab-and-go options, along with weekly customized meal plans and catering services. Prices range from $5 for breakfast cereal or oats to $14 for a savory bowl, which features a protein and vegetable served over grains. In the future, Gershgorn plans to host cooking classes, workshops and events at Good Choice Kitchen.

Ingredients are sourced from the more than 20 local farms and food purveyors that Cortlandt resident Gershgorn has built relationships with through her personal chef business.

“I’m passionate about the power of nutrition in sustaining health, preventing illness and healing the body,” Gershgorn said. “By expanding my private chef services and weekly meal plans into a café, and offering cooking lessons and workshops, I aim to inspire even more people to love the food that’s good for them.”

