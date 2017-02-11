Henkel acquires another 24K square feet in Trumbull

Henkel Consumer Goods Inc. is continuing its property-buying spree in Fairfield County by securing approximately 24,000 square feet in Trumbull at 4 Trefoil Drive, in a move designed to expand its research and development laboratories and capabilities that are currently centered at its existing R&D facility at 30 Trefoil Drive.

“The proximity of the new space to our existing R&D facility was a key attraction, as we will be retaining our existing R&D facility at 30 Trefoil,” said Henkel spokesperson Kathryn Corbally.

The latest development comes less than a month after the company announced it was taking another 20,000 square feet at 200 Elm St. in Stamford, for a total footprint of approximately 155,000 square feet, as it prepares to relocate its North American corporate headquarters from Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Connecticut activity follows Henkel’s $3.6 billion acquisition of Sun Products last June, after which it announced it would be relocating the Wilton headquarters of that company to Stamford.

