Legal Records – Week of Feb. 13

Westfair Communications offers the only comprehensive source of legal records for Westchester County, Fairfield County and the Hudson Valley. Download the files below to access this week’ s new business filings, court cases, judgments, deeds, foreclosures, leases, liens, lis pendens, mortgages and patents. Download as a DOC file Westchester records Download as a DOC file…
Westchester IDA backs Ossining apartment projectsFebruary 3, 2017
Abandoned industrial buildings, a dormant construction site, a vacant and deteriorating historical house and subsidized housing for the elderly nearing the end of its useful life are conditions that can hurt aRead more ...