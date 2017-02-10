Clayton Services seeks $818K in breach of contract lawsuit

Clayton Services LLC, a Shelton-based loan review and due diligence company, has filed a lawsuit in federal court against Sun West Mortgage Co. claiming breach of contract.

According to a Connecticut Law Tribune report, Clayton charged Sun West with improperly canceling its contract by failing to provide written notice two months ahead of the termination date. “The only means by which Sun West could have terminated the Statement of Work would have been for cause in accordance with the terms of the Master Services Agreement,” said the company in its lawsuit, adding that Sun West has yet to pay for Clayton’s credit, compliance and value review services and loan reverification work.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Feb. 6 in U.S. District Court in Hartford, seeks $818,480 from the Cerritos, California-based mortgage company.

Print