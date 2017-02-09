Marsh & McLennan acquires Texas-based consulting firm

By Aleesia Forni

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC, the middle market agency subsidiary of White Plains-based Marsh, acquired iaCONSULTING, a Lubbock, Texas-based employee benefits consulting firm. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

IaCONSULTING, founded in 1994, offers employee health and benefits-related services to midsize employers in Texas. The firm will operate out of Marsh & McLennan‘s existing office in Lubbock.

“As a part of (Marsh & McLennan), our clients will now have access to a wider range of products and services to address their emerging and evolving needs,” said Bill Henry, CEO of Marsh & McLennan’s Southwest region.

Marsh & McLennan was established in 2008 to serve as a platform for the middle market. Parent company Marsh is a global leader in insurance broking and risk management.

Aleesia Forni
Aleesia Forni covers transportation, tourism, nonprofits and residential real estate for the Westchester County Business Journal. She previously worked as a financial reporter for the online newsletter Prospect News. She started with the Westchester County Business Journal in April 2016.

