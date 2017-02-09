Con Ed launches clean energy holding company

A new holding company from Consolidated Edison Inc. will bring three existing companies under one legal entity, called Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses Inc.

The company is composed of three separate Con Edison entities: Con Edison Solutions, Con Edison Development and Con Edison Energy.

Con Edison Solutions provides renewable energy, sustainability services, energy efficiency solutions and energy performance contracting to a range of commercial, industrial, residential and government customers. Con Edison Development develops, owns and operates renewable and energy infrastructure. Con Edison Energy provides energy-management services.

The three companies will be located in Valhalla under the same leadership. Con Edison Solutions moved to The Summit office park at 100 Summit Drive in Valhalla in 2009.

Mark Noyes serves as CEO and president of all three clean energy businesses. The company also announced that James J. Dixon will serve as senior vice president and COO of all three companies.

Through its three subsidiaries, the company will develop, own and operate renewable and energy infrastructure assets and provide energy products and services to wholesale and retail customers, according to a description given by the company.

“Each of the businesses within Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses has an outstanding record of accomplishment, and each is poised for continued growth,” said Noyes. “Now with a common leadership team, these three organizations stand ready to fortify our status among the best in the business.”

