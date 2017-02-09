Frontier Communications cuts 108 via buyouts

Senior employees’ acceptance of buyout offers have resulted in 108 job cuts at Norwalk-based Frontier Communications.

“In late 2016, Frontier announced the beginning of a series of restructuring actions designed to centralize various functions and instill greater efficiencies throughout our organization,” Frontier spokesman Andy Malinoski said. “As part of those actions, Frontier and CWA (Communications Workers of America) Local 1298 recently agreed to offer retirement eligible employees in Connecticut the opportunity to accept voluntary severance pursuant to their collective bargaining agreement.”

Malinoski added that the affected employees were throughout the state.

The reduction follows Frontier’s announcement in November that it was looking to cut 1,000 jobs nationwide. Its contract with Local 1298 includes a no-layoff clause, leaving Frontier the buyout route to reduce its Connecticut workforce.

Those taking the buyouts will receive a full year’s pay and health care benefits from the company through 2019, according to Local 1298, while unionized workers remaining with the company will receive a 3 percent pay raise and the freezing of their health care costs through 2019 in accordance with their contract with Frontier.

Print