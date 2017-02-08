Uber Connecticut opens Greenlight Hub in Stamford

By Phil Hall

Uber Connecticut held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of a new Greenlight Hub in Stamford.

The Greenlight Hub is a resource center providing training and consultative services for current and potential drivers. The facility also allows drivers to meet with Uber representatives and outside vendors regarding insurance, vehicle maintenance discounts, phone service, and other work-related issues. Uber operates approximately 75 Greenlight Hubs across the country. The Stamford facility is projected to see more than 600 people per month.

The ceremony brought officials including Stamford Director of Economic Development Thomas Madden and executives from the Fairfield County Business Council and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

“Drivers are our customers, and this new Greenlight Hub is designed to put their needs front and center,” said Matt Powers, general manager for Uber in Connecticut. “We’re also excited to set down roots here in Stamford, as part of our broader commitment to Connecticut.”

