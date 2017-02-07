Ridgefield Chorale raises $3,500

The Ridgefield Chorale, a contemporary music-singing group with more than 70 members from Fairfield and Westchester counties, has donated $3,500 to the Women’s Center of Danbury. The sum represents the proceeds from the chorale’s holiday concert held at the Ridgefield Playhouse in December. The chorale is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit arts organization, yet each year donates proceeds of its holiday concert to another area nonprofit.

The Women’s Center provides free and confidential services to prevent or lessen the trauma associated with domestic violence, sexual assault and other major life transitions to thousands of women, children and men annually. Its programs are supported by state and local governments, local United Way agencies and the people and businesses in the communities served, including Bethel, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Danbury, Kent, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, Redding, Ridgefield, Roxbury, Sherman and Washington.

Sponsors of The Ridgefield Chorale’s holiday concert were Allison and Jon Stockel, Reynolds+Reynolds Accounting & Consulting and the Ross family.

