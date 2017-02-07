Accounting firm announces hires

Reynold & Rowella, a regional audit, tax and consulting firm with offices in Ridgefield and New Canaan, announced new hires in both of its offices.

Marilyn Ferris joins the Ridgefield office as a tax manager. She has more than 25 years experience in accounting and holds a master’s degree in accounting taxation from Sacred Heart University.

Katie Hall joins the Ridgefield office as the firm’s human resource manager. She has experience in benefit package design, enrollment, recruiting and payroll processing.

Alpana Marwah joins the Ridgefield office as a senior associate experienced in the preparation of individual and business tax returns. She has her CPA designation.

Tori Maxwell has joined the Ridgefield office as an associate. She has 10 years of public accounting experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southern New Hampshire University. She plans to become an enrolled agent.

Greg Sandor joins the firm’s New Canaan office as a senior associate. He is a licensed CPA in Connecticut with more than 30 years experience in public and private accounting. He also has experience working with family businesses. Sandor was a seasonal tax preparer for the firm in 2015 and now joins Reynolds & Rowella as a full-time employee.

Vicky Zhang joins the firms New Canaan offices as an associate. She has two years experience in public accounting and holds a master’s degree in accounting from Bentley University.

