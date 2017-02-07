Teitell elected to Haskin’s Laboratories’ board

Ernie Teitell, a partner in the Stamford trial law firm of Silver Golub & Teitell LLP, was elected to the board of directors of Haskins Laboratories in New Haven. Founded in 1935, Haskins Laboratories is a private, nonprofit, research institute that primarily focuses on the science of the spoken and written word in terms of speech, language, reading and their biological basis.

Teitell has 35 years experience in civil and criminal law, with areas of practice including medical malpractice, product liability, serious personal injury and sexual abuse. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Bethany College and his law degree from the Loyola University New Orleans School of Law.

Teitell co-founded the Connecticut Child Justice Foundation, a nonprofit committed to ensuring that educational rights are fully protected and enforced for children who are under the custody and/or care of the Connecticut Department of Children & Families.

