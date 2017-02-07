FCCF announces $2M awarded to area nonprofits

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation has announced the recipients of its current grand-making cycle. A total of $1,910,263 was awarded to 74 organizations. FCCF is based in Norwalk and promotes philanthropy as a means to create change in Fairfield County.

Among the goals FCCF would like to reach as a result of its efforts: all county youth to thrive by age 25; all county women and girls to reach their full potential; all county households to become economically secure; art to become available to everyone in the county; and for the county to benefit from an effective nonprofit sector.

The grants awarded ranged from $1,000 to $250,000 and are being designated to the following outcome areas: 49 percent of the grants, totaling $928,200, are being awarded to the interest area that all county households become economically secure; 39 percent of the grants, totaling $100,000, are being awarded to help all county women and girls reach their full potential; and 4 percent of the grants awarded, totaling $85,000, are being awarded to promote the community’s art and culture presence.

Among the 74 recipients were: McGivney Center and Burroughs Community Center in Bridgeport; Carver Center and Family & Children’s Agency in Norwalk; Intake Organization and Stamford Symphony Orchestra in Stamford; Regional YMCA of Western CT and Danbury Youth Services in Danbury.

