Waypoint Residential welcomes DiCorpo

Stamford-based Waypoint Residential, a real estate company specializing in multifamily properties, welcomed Peter DiCorpo to its team of senior executives. DiCorpo has been named chief operating officer and will oversee all financial activities. He has 22 years experience in real estate across all sectors and has demonstrated leadership skills and a commitment to driving organizational improvements.

Most recently, DiCorpo served as president of the U.S. Core Investment Platform for CBRE Global Investors where he oversaw the firm’s $10.2 billion core investment business in the U.S. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Colgate University, a master’s degree in professional accounting from the University of Hartford and a master’s degree in business administration from New York University Stern School of Business.

