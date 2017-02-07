Grant Professionals names leader

Joanne Stewart, co-founder and president of goodworks Advisory Group LLC, takes the helm of the Grant Professionals of Lower Hudson (GPLH), a membership organization of grant writers in the region. It offers career and grant writing advice, quarterly educational meetings, a job bank, an internship program, grant-writing resources, and more. For nonprofits, it provides grant writing, marketing and communications, board development, strategic planning and fundraising support. Stewart succeeds Lydia Howie who founded GPLH in 2008.

Over the past 16 years, Stewart has helped raise millions of dollars for clients in the fields of health care, hospice, human services, youth development, education, arts and affordable housing. Prior to goodworks, she worked in marketing and advertising for companies such as Elizabeth Arden Inc. and J. Walter Thompson. As a consultant, she provided marketing services to businesses in Westchester County.

She holds degrees from Fordham and SUNY Albany. Stewart is a member of the Association of Development Officers as well as the Grant Professionals Association.

Print