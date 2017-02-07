Chappaqua foundation makes $350K donation

The Making Headway Foundation, which is based in Chappaqua, in January donated $350,000 to The Stephen D. Hassenfeld Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at the NYU Langone Medical Center. The foundation funds care and comfort for children with brain and spinal cord tumors, and pays for medical research to develop better treatments and continue the search for a cure.

Since being created 20 years ago by families with children who had been diagnosed with brain and spinal cord tumors, Making Headway has provided more than $20 million in services and funding for research. Its services include educational and psychological counseling, recreational events for families, a scholarship fund, and a variety of in-hospital care services.

More information at MakingHeadway.org or 914-238-8384.

