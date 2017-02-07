Appointments at Elizabeth Seton

Aileen Gallivan has been appointed director of nursing at The Elizabeth Seton Pediatric Center in Yonkers. The center provides specialized medical, educational and therapeutic services to more than 5,000 children each year who face complex medical issues.

Gallivan joined the pediatric center in March 2015. As director of nursing, she will provide administrative, clinical and leadership support to the nursing department. She holds a master’s degree in guidance and counseling from The College of New Rochelle, and a master’s degree in nursing leadership from Pace University.

Erin Facelle has been named director of clinical education at Elizabeth Seaton. She most recently was interim director of nursing operations at Westchester Medical Center.Before that, she was a pediatric nurse manager at the medical center for almost 14 years.

Rebecca Blake has been appointed director of nutrition and food services. Blake was administrative director of medicine at Mount Sinai Beth Israel. She began at Mount Sinai in 2004 as a senior clinical dietician.

Rhonda Lieberman has been named to the new position of vice president of child and family services. She has spent 25 years as both a clinician and an administrator in the social services field. Lieberman will be responsible for supervising social work, transportation, admissions, and recreation therapy among other areas.

Print